KU police investigating reported sexual battery at Oliver Hall

University of Kansas police are investigating a sex crime that reportedly occurred in September in a campus residence hall and was reported to law enforcement this week.

A sexual battery was reported to KU police on Tuesday, according to KU Office of Public Safety records. The alleged victim told police the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at Oliver Hall, 1815 Naismith Drive.

The woman was not a KU student but the suspect — a man she knew — was at the time, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety. Anguiano said he could not confirm whether the suspect remains enrolled at KU now.

The woman was not injured, Anguiano said.

Police are still investigating the case, Anguiano said. Police had not forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office and no arrest had been made Friday afternoon.

The new report is not related to the sexual assaults reported at Oliver Hall in late October, Anguiano said.

In that case, two women accused Jon J. Myers — who lived at Oliver but who is no longer enrolled at KU — of touching them inappropriately on Oct. 25. Myers was charged with sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty.

