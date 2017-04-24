Man charged with sexual battery at KU residence hall

A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery in connection with a September incident at a University of Kansas residence hall.

Hanbit J. Chang, whose address is listed as Oliver Hall at 1815 Naismith Drive, was charged March 6 with one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor, according to the charging document from Douglas County District Court. Chang is accused of unlawfully touching the victim, who was 19 at the time, in a sexual manner on Sept. 3.

Chang appeared in court and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, according to court records. He was booked into jail the following day, and released on bond, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office records.

On Jan. 3, the female victim reported to KU police that she was the victim of a sex crime that occurred about 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at Oliver Hall, the Journal-World previously reported. Police said the victim was not a KU student but that the suspect — a man she knew — was a student at the time.

Last week's jail log entry lists Chang's address as Shawnee. On Monday, he was listed as a KU student in the university directory.

