Douglas County DA sues Topeka contractor for failing to complete Lawrence remodeling job

The Douglas County district attorney's office has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a Topeka man who allegedly failed to complete a home remodeling job for a Lawrence couple.

District Attorney Charles Branson announced the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that Topeka contractor John Shively violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act after accepting nearly $6,000 from a Lawrence couple.

The couple hired Shively's J & R Remodeling to replace a deck, install a railing, repair a roof and replace gutter covers, Branson's office said in a news release. The lawsuit alleges that Shively only completed the railing.

Branson's office is seeking restitution for the couple, as well as $20,000 in civil penalties against Shively and a permanent ban on him participating in business as a supplier in Douglas County.

A Shawnee County District Court judgment in October banned Shively from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered him to repay $1,125 for services that were never performed. The court also ordered Shively to pay a $10,000 civil fine for failing to register as a roofing company.

