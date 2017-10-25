Topeka roofer barred in Kansas and ordered to repay Douglas County victim

— A Topeka man has been banned from performing roofing services in the state of Kansas and was ordered to repay a Douglas County victim $1,125 for services that were never performed, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office announced Wednesday.

Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks approved a consent judgment last week against John Shively, of Topeka, doing business as J&S; Construction and J&R; Remodeling, for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act for accepting payment for services that were never performed and for failing to register under the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

In addition to reimbursing the victim and being barred from engaging in the roofing business in Kansas, Shively was ordered to pay a $10,000 civil fine for failing to register as a roofing company.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.