Topeka roofer barred in Kansas and ordered to repay Douglas County victim

Topeka — A Topeka man has been banned from performing roofing services in the state of Kansas and was ordered to repay a Douglas County victim $1,125 for services that were never performed, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office announced Wednesday.
Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks approved a consent judgment last week against John Shively, of Topeka, doing business as J&S; Construction and J&R; Remodeling, for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act for accepting payment for services that were never performed and for failing to register under the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
In addition to reimbursing the victim and being barred from engaging in the roofing business in Kansas, Shively was ordered to pay a $10,000 civil fine for failing to register as a roofing company.
Comments
Jan Bergstrom 33 minutes ago
Had a similar thing happen to me, paid a gentlemen (so I thought) $1648 to screen in my patio on May 7, which was on a sunday and said he would be back on Tuesday to do the job. Last summer he constructed a roof over the patio and did a good job , so trusted him with no doubt, after two weeks passed and didn't show up ,texted him (won,t answer his cell) and said he needed to spend the money on other things and give him a couple more weeks, well it has been almost 6 months and still no screened in patio, call him everyday says leave a message, never hear back, also text everyday. Don't know what my next step should be.
