For 3rd time this year, early morning holdup reported at Taco Bell on West Sixth

For at least the third time this year, someone reportedly held up the Taco Bell at 1220 W. Sixth St. in the early morning hours, and got away.

About 7:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email.

A man with a gun entered the business, demanded money from the two employees inside and escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount, Rhoads said. She said no injuries were reported.

A complete description of the suspect was not available, though police said he had “cloth material” covering his face.

A message left for the restaurant manager was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

About 7:50 a.m. June 26, a man entered the same business, threatened employees with a gun then fled with an undisclosed amount, the Journal-World previously reported.

Just before 7:45 a.m. Feb. 5, a man entered the Taco Bell, pointed “something” at a restaurant employee, demanded cash and escaped on foot, the Journal-World previously reported. The man in that incident made off with more than $4,200, according to the police department’s offense report. The man in that incident made off with more than $4,200, according to the police department’s offense report.

Police still haven’t arrested suspects in any of the cases, Officer Derrick Smith said.

It’s unknown whether the crimes could have been committed by the same robber.

“There is not enough information at this time to speculate if it is the same person,” Smith said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.