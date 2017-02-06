Suspect in Taco Bell robbery escaped with thousands in cash, police say

Lawrence police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant on Sunday.

Just before 7:45 a.m. a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt entered Taco Bell, 1220 W. Sixth St., and demanded money, said Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

The suspect pointed "something" at a restaurant employee as he demanded the cash, Rhoads said.

In all, the suspect left the restaurant with more than $4,200, according to a Lawrence Police Department offense report. He left the scene on foot, heading in an unknown direction, Rhoads said.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made, Rhoads said.

Lawrence Police Department activity logs indicate that six officers responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7430.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.