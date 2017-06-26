Lawrence police investigating armed robbery at Taco Bell

Lawrence police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at Taco Bell, 1220 W. Sixth St.

According to witnesses, a male suspect entered the business around 7:50 a.m., threatened employees with a firearm and demanded money, police said in a news release. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further information was available Monday morning.

