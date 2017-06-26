Today's news

Lawrence police investigating armed robbery at Taco Bell

A law enforcement official works within a police van parked outside Taco Bell, 1220 W. Sixth Street after a robbery around 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017.

By Staff Report

June 26, 2017

Lawrence police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at Taco Bell, 1220 W. Sixth St.

According to witnesses, a male suspect entered the business around 7:50 a.m., threatened employees with a firearm and demanded money, police said in a news release. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further information was available Monday morning.

An police officer with a dog searches some of the properties just north of Taco Bell, 1220 W. Sixth Street, after the business was robbed around 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Comments

David Holroyd 9 minutes ago

Desperate for money for sure. Taco Bell, really now! Why not go big and rob the Oread Inn or maybe Edible Arrangements...surely they have more money than a taco joint.

My bad,,,those places are too hard to get to because the streets are constantly torn up and the parking is bad..no place to park the getaway car.

