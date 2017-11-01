Lawrence man facing charges from armed standoff at 27th and Haskell

The armed man at the center of an eight-hour police standoff that evacuated homes near 27th Street and Haskell Avenue is now facing a string of criminal charges.

David M. Rainbolt, 49, whose address is that of the home Lawrence police surrounded earlier this month, made his first court appearance on the charges this week.

Rainbolt is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, for allegedly using a gun to threaten two different officers; one count of criminal threat; one count of interference with law enforcement; and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the charges, filed Thursday in Douglas County District Court. The first four counts are felonies, and criminal discharge of a firearm is a misdemeanor.

Rainbolt was booked into the Douglas County jail Friday, after being taken into custody at Osawatomie State Hospital, according to jail records.

The standoff began unfolding about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16, when police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a home in the 1000 block of East 27th Street.

The person who called police was the man shooting the gun, and he began to make threats to harm police and residents in the area, Lawrence police said at the time.

Aided by an armored vehicle, police evacuated houses in the immediate area, blocked off surrounding streets and took up positions around the house. About 12:40 a.m., the man came out of the house with a gun, police said.

Officers "deployed multiple different less-lethal weapons to gain compliance” from the man, and took him into custody several minutes later, police said. Police said the man sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in the process and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

Rainbolt remained jailed Wednesday on $50,000 bond, according to court and jail records. His next court hearing is Nov. 9.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.