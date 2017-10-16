Lawrence police in standoff with reportedly armed man near 27th and Haskell

Officers are involved in a standoff with "an individual allegedly armed with a gun" in a house near 27th Street and Haskell Avenue, Lawrence police said late Monday afternoon.

Lawrence police have been at the scene of the incident since before 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Few details are currently available, but police are asking people to stay inside and away from the area because "it is not safe."

Police were evacuating residents in the immediate area as of 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.

We are working to move residents out of the area in the immediate vicinity. Others should stay inside https://t.co/aIH7nbKWZA — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 16, 2017 None by Lawrence Police

Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department told a Journal-World reporter on the scene that there were no updates as of 7:30 p.m. Monday, and any updates would be posted on the department's Twitter. Police had more than a dozen vehicles and law enforcement agents on the scene, which included officers with rifles wearing tactical gear.

Police had cordoned off 27th Street from Haskell Avenue east to Maverick Lane.

