Police investigating armed robbery at Lawrence fast food restaurant

Lawrence police are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant Monday night.

Police were called to the Long John Silver's and A & W restaurant at 1501 W. 23rd Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect, described as a black man in a red sweatshirt, was "brandishing an edged weapon" and reportedly struck an employee before fleeing with cash, police said in a news release.

The employee suffered minor injuries, which were not caused by the weapon and did not require medical attention, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.