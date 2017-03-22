Second suspect arrested regarding an armed robbery in early March

A second suspect in an early-March armed robbery was arrested Tuesday.

Tavaras Lamar Hunter, 36, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, according to the Douglas County jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at the Lawrence Police Department's Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St.

The booking logs indicate Hunter was armed with a dangerous weapon during the reported robbery.

The Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Hunter's arrest matches a reported robbery from March 6.

That robbery was reported at 1:20 a.m. within the 2000 block of West Sixth Street, the Lawrence Police Department's activity logs state. Twelve officers responded to the incident.

When asked about the incident Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email that two victims involved with the reported robbery declined medical treatment at the scene. She would not answer additional questions about the incident including whether there were additional suspects.

Later that same morning Norris McHale Hunter, 35, was arrested in connection to the reported robbery.

The relationship between Tavaras Hunter and Norris Hunter is unclear, though the two men share the same apartment at 2406 Alabama St., the jail's logs indicate.

Norris Hunter is currently facing two counts of aggravated robbery, which were filed against him in Douglas County District Court.

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court Norris Hunter used a handgun to rob one man and one woman of money, marijuana, keys, a phone and a backpack.

As of Wednesday afternoon criminal charges have not yet been filed against Tavaras Hunter.

Norris Hunter is currently held in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing regarding his criminal charges will be scheduled on Monday.

Tavaras Hunter is currently held in jail without bond.

