KU may make the switch from Coca-Cola to Pepsi as university’s beverage of choice

For at least 20 years now, Coca-Cola has reigned supreme at the University of Kansas. The soda’s reign as KU’s beverage of choice, however, may not last forever, as sources at the university hinted this week.

Talk of switching from Coca-Cola to Pepsi “appears to be true,” Jim Marchiony, KU’s associate athletics director for public affairs, told the Journal-World earlier this week. Mike Krings, a public affairs officer at the university, said he expected an announcement on the subject soon, but he declined to provide further details.

In 2008, KU and Coca-Cola agreed to extend a previous contract from 1997, maintaining Coca-Cola as the only licensed beverage company on campus. That contract is set to expire Friday.

At the time of its inking, the contract was expected to generate $12 million for KU over the course of 10 years. The funds, according to a 2009 Journal-World article, were intended to support National Merit, National Achievement and National Hispanic scholarships, in addition to other university and student support programs.

Coca-Cola’s family of beverages include several iterations of Coke, plus other drinks such as Sprite, Fanta, Powerade, Fresca and many more. Pepsi’s line of products span everything from Mountain Dew and Gatorade to Aquafina bottled water, Tropicana juices and Lipton teas.

