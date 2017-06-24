Man shot at Eudora bar and grill

Eudora Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was shot at a Eudora bar and grill early Saturday morning.

Police and Fire/Medical were dispatched to D-dubs Bar and Grill, 10 West Ninth Street, just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday on a reported shooting.

Radio traffic indicated on man was shot in the chest. His injury was described as life threatening.

A Life Star helicopter landed at the Eudora Fire Station and transported the man to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

No suspect information has been released.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates on this breaking story.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Lawrence Journal-World. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.