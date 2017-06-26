Today's news

Eudora man dies following shooting at bar

D-Dubs Bar and Grill is located at 10 W 9th St, in Eudora.

By Rochelle Valverde

June 26, 2017

The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning in Eudora has died.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards confirmed Monday morning that the victim — Bo Matthew Hopson, 32, of Eudora — died in surgery Sunday afternoon.

Danny William Queen, 36, of Eudora, was booked early Saturday morning into the Douglas County Jail and will be charged with murder, according to Edwards.

The shooting took place just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday outside D-dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St in Eudora. Edwards said that Queen had been a patron at the bar but was asked to leave. He said Hopson worked security at the bar, and he does not believe that Queen was known to Hopson before the incident.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards talks with media members about a fatal shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning outside D-Dubs bar in Eudora. The victim, Bo Matthew Hopson, died Sunday afternoon from his injuries.

Photo by Nick Krug

