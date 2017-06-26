Eudora man dies following shooting at bar

The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning in Eudora has died.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards confirmed Monday morning that the victim — Bo Matthew Hopson, 32, of Eudora — died in surgery Sunday afternoon.

Danny William Queen, 36, of Eudora, was booked early Saturday morning into the Douglas County Jail and will be charged with murder, according to Edwards.

The shooting took place just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday outside D-dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St in Eudora. Edwards said that Queen had been a patron at the bar but was asked to leave. He said Hopson worked security at the bar, and he does not believe that Queen was known to Hopson before the incident.

