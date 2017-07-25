Lawrence man charged in reported stabbing on Kentucky Street

A Lawrence man has been charged in connection with a stabbing reported over the weekend near downtown Lawrence.

Devintrey T. Adams, 41, was charged Monday with one count of aggravated battery, a felony, according to the charging document filed in Douglas County District Court.

Adams is accused of causing great bodily harm to another man on Saturday, according to the charges. No weapon is specified in the charging document.

On Tuesday Adams was in the jail, being held on $20,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

The charge against him is from an incident reported as a stabbing about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Kentucky Street.

At the scene, Lawrence police officers found a 44-year-old Lawrence resident with injuries consistent with a stab wound, according to a Lawrence police news release. The man was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital, in serious condition.



The Journal-World requested Adams’ mugshot from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, but did not immediately receive an answer as to whether it would be released.

