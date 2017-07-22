Police investigating early morning stabbing

Lawrence Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an address in the 900 block of Kentucky Street at 2:21 a.m. on a report of man injured in a stabbing.

Radio traffic indicates the suspect left the scene before officers could arrive and the victim is believed to know the suspect.

Lawrence Fire Medical reported serious injuries. Medics transported the male victim, with a single stab wound, to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

No other details were immediately available.

