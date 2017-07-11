Today's news

KDOT to install ‘delineation’ poles on K-10 center line at East 1200 Road intersection

Traffic flows through the modified intersection at Kansas Highway 10 and East 1200 Road on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Stick-like barriers were placed on either side of the intersection to prevent motorists from crossing K-10.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Traffic flows through the modified intersection at Kansas Highway 10 and East 1200 Road on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Stick-like barriers were placed on either side of the intersection to prevent motorists from crossing K-10.

By Elvyn Jones

July 11, 2017

Advertisement

Work will begin Thursday on the placement of a divider along the center line of Kansas Highway 10 at its intersection with East 1200 Road.

The divider will consist of 82 plastic “delineation" poles along 300 feet of the K-10 center line at the intersection, said Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nicole Randall. The 36- to 40-inch tall poles will prevent all traffic maneuvers across the K-10 center line at the intersection.

Randall said the poles would be yellow but would otherwise be like the white poles installed at the intersection to mark the right-turn lane to and from East 1200 Road, which becomes Kasold Drive in Lawrence.

The work will occur during daylight hours, Randall said. KDOT’s goal is to complete the work Thursday, but it may extend into Friday, weather permitting, she said.

Traffic will be flagged through the work zone, and motorists should expect delays of as long at 15 minutes, Randall said. There will be no K-10 access to or from East 1200 Road from the north or south while the poles are being installed.

Cillessen and Sons Inc. of Kechi is the primary contractor of the $11,033 project.

After considering other options, which included closing all K-10 access to East 1200 Road from K-10, KDOT decided in July 2016 to restrict the K-10/East 1200 Road intersection to right turns only.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Ken Schmidt 19 minutes ago

Stunning the number of times I have seen folks making a U-turn in the middle of the highway -- whether going E/W or simply going around the barriers N/S. Dangerous, idiocy and selfish are words which come to mind immediately.

0

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Buffalo Strips Club · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

Set'em Up Jacks $5.00 BBQ Tuesday! Pulled pork or smoked chicken sandwiches · All day long

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail