One person shot, critically wounded in overnight incident in south Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Department late Thursday responded to an incident involving a critical gunshot wound at an apartment near Holcom Park in south Lawrence.

However, details about the incident were not readily available. The Lawrence Police Department did not respond to a request for information late Thursday.

According to information from emergency radio traffic at the scene, officers found at least one victim with a serious gunshot wound to the chest at about 11:10 p.m. at an apartment in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street. Radio traffic indicated the gunshot wound was life-threatening, but a condition of the victim is not available.

Radio traffic also indicated police had a suspect in the shooting, and believed that he was on foot. It is unclear whether police have anyone in custody related to the incident.

