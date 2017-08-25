Longtime KU sorority chapter shutting down for good, citing recruitment ‘challenges’

A long-standing University of Kansas sorority chapter is closing its doors after more than 90 years at KU because of recruitment "challenges."



The international headquarters of Alpha Gamma Delta confirmed in a recent news release that KU’s local Epsilon Beta chapter, located at 1100 Indiana St., is shutting down for good.

The news release indicates that the closure is due to "challenges in achieving continued successful membership recruitment results."

The news release states that members of the sorority, established at KU in 1922, will transition to "alumnae" status.

More than 2,300 women have been initiated into the sorority chapter, according to the news release.

The Journal-World’s requests for additional information — including calls and emails to university offices and the KU Panhellenic Association — have not been answered as of Friday morning.



