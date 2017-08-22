Overnight storm dumps 8 inches of rain in parts of Douglas County; emergency crews busy

An overnight thunderstorm that produced up to eight inches of rain in some areas has resulted in several emergency calls for local first responders.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored by Journal-World news partner Operation 100 News, local officials had conducted at least one water rescue and battled a house fire that possibly was started due to a lightning strike.

The water rescue was in southern Douglas County near County Road 1061 and N. 100 Road. According to radio traffic, four people were inside a house that began to experience significant flooding in the yard. As of 5 a.m., firefighter had successfully evacuated two of the people from the house, according to radio traffic.

Firefighters also were on the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of E 1338 Road, according to radio traffic. Smoke was coming from the house when firefighters arrived on scene. Radio traffic indicated, however, that all occupants had been safely removed and that there were no injuries.

Radio traffic also indicated a house fire in the 1100 block of Chapel Street in Baldwin City. Firefighters reported a fire in a wall of the home. It was quickly extinguished, according to radio traffic.

A thunderstorm with large amounts of rain and lightning came through the area late Monday and early Tuesday morning. Southern Douglas County remains in a flash flood warning until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service out of Topeka reported at about 6 a.m. that three to six inches of rain had fallen over the area since late Monday, with some locations in southern Douglas and northeastern Franklin counties receiving about eight inches of rain. The flash flood warning includes northern Franklin, southern Douglas and northeastern Osage counties.

All of Douglas County and the surrounding area remain in a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning.

Check back for more updates.

