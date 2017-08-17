Man charged with sexually assaulting child over 6 years was involved with youth sports in Lawrence

A man charged with sexually assaulting a girl for over six years was involved with youth sports in Lawrence, apparently up until his arrest last week.

Andrew L. Tribble, 39, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged Aug. 10 in Douglas County District Court with a total of 12 felony counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties and criminal sodomy against the same child victim, according to the charges.

He allegedly raped and otherwise molested the girl beginning in 2011 when she was 10 until the day before he was arrested, according to the charges. The girl is now 16.

Tribble is listed as the contact person for a boys baseball team that had been scheduled to hold tryouts last week, according to a posting on the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department Youth Sports Division’s website.

And he was also named as the contact person for girls interested in trying out for a softball team in 2012, according to a community sports announcement published in the Journal-World.

Tribble also was employed by the city of Lawrence as a senior maintenance worker from 2007 until he resigned Aug. 8, according to Porter Arneill, the city’s interim communications manager.

City representatives did not immediately respond Thursday morning to questions about Tribble's youth sports involvement.

Tribble appeared Wednesday in court, where Judge Sally Pokorny scheduled a preliminary hearing in his case for Oct. 13.

The Journal-World has requested a copy of the affidavit filed by police to show probable cause for Tribble’s arrest. On Thursday the judge had not ruled on whether to release it.

Tribble, whose bond was set at $300,000, remained in jail this week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

