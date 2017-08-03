Longtime cable news channel to air last broadcast Friday

After a 45-year run, Channel 6 will air its final newscast at 6 p.m. Friday.

Midco, the new owner of the channel, announced in May it would discontinue the newscast and other local shows. Channel 6 airs daily news, weather and sports, and local shows “The Not So Late Show,” “Living Local” and “Jayni’s Kitchen.”

In the fall, Midco will launch Midco Sports Network to the Lawrence service area, according to a news release from Midco.

Kevin Romary — who spent 20 years at Channel 6 — will be the face of Midco Sports Network in Kansas, according to the release.

"I can't imagine a place more deserving of its own sports network,” Romary said in the release. “The athletes and fans are among the most passionate in the country. I'm excited to be a part of this new endeavor."

Midco Sports Network in Kansas will begin in early November.

