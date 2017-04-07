No charges filed against one robbery suspect; another robbery suspect in custody

No charges have been filed against a man arrested Wednesday reportedly in connection with an armed robbery the night before.

Curtis Jerome Core, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs.

The Lawrence Police Department said Wednesday in a news release that Core was arrested on suspicion of robbing a 44-year-old man at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Sixth and Florida streets.

The man was treated and released from an area hospital for his injuries and cash was stolen from him in the incident, the release said.

However, On Friday the jail's online logs indicate that charges were not filed in Core's case and that he is no longer an inmate in the facility.

Representatives from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said Core was not charged because additional information is needed. As such, they have requested the "full investigative file" from the Lawrence Police Department.



When asked about Core's case, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads maintained that he is the suspect in the reported robbery.

Two other robberies were also reported on Tuesday, Rhoads said.

The first reportedly took place sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive. There a male threatened another male with a weapon, beat him and stole from him, Rhoads said.

Rhoads did not specify what type of weapon was used or say what was stolen. The robbery wasn't reported to police until Wednesday, she said.

The second additional robbery was reported Tuesday at 11:08 p.m. at Wingstop, 2233 Louisiana St., police said. There a suspect described as a "black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants" allegedly entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with cash, and no one was injured during the incident.

On Friday the Lawrence Police Department said in a release that the suspect from the Wingstop robbery was arrested in a different jurisdiction.

The release indicated that suspect is the same person who reportedly robbed Subway, 1601 W. 23rd St., Monday night. Shots were also fired outside the business, the release said.



No injuries were reported in either the Wingstop or Subway robberies, police said.

"Due to the ongoing investigation we are not able to provide any more details at this time," the release said.

