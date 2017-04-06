Police now investigating a third robbery that happened on Tuesday; man beaten, suspect at-large

A third man was robbed Tuesday in an incident that wasn’t reported to police until well after the fact.

Originally Lawrence Police Department representatives said two robberies were reported on Tuesday. However, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an emailed response to questions that a third robbery was reported to police later Tuesday afternoon.

Some time between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. a male suspect approached another male near the intersection of 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive, threatened him with a weapon, beat him and stole from him, Rhoads said. The two males are known to each other, she said.

Rhoads did not say what type of weapon was used or specify what was stolen.

The robbery wasn’t reported until later that afternoon, Rhoads said. The incident is currently under investigation and the suspect has not been found.

The second robbery was reported on Tuesday at 9:53 p.m. near the intersection of West Sixth and Florida streets, police said Wednesday in a release. There, a 44-year-old man was robbed of his money. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

The suspect in the second robbery, Curtis Cole, 25, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

The third robbery was reported Tuesday at 11:08 p.m. at Wingstop, 2233 Louisiana St., police said. There a suspect described as a “black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants” entered, brandished a handgun and demanded money.



The suspect fled from the scene with cash, police said. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect has not been apprehended.

Rhoads said investigators do not believe the three robberies reported on Tuesday are connected.

