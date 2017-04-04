Shots fired outside Lawrence sandwich shop after armed robbery, police say

Shots were fired outside a Lawrence sandwich shop Monday night after the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

At 9:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to Subway, 1601 W. 23rd St., for the reported robbery, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a news release.

Fourteen officers responded to the call, according to the Lawrence Police Department's activity logs.

Earlier in the evening a man wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, brandished a handgun and demanded money, Rhoads said. He reportedly fled the scene on foot, heading southeast with an "undisclosed amount of cash."

Then one man, who was in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, chased after the suspect and shots were fired outside, Rhoads said.

As of Tuesday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched the reported robbery.

Rhoads said investigators are looking to speak with one witness who was in the restaurant during the robbery. It is not clear if this is the same witness who chased after the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 785-832-7501.

Additional information was not immediately available.

