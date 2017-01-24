Advertisement

Highway maintenance in Kansas would plummet under Brownback’s budget plan

5 comments

Evening rush hour traffic on Kansas Highway 10 is pictured in this file photo from Thursday, Aug. 18, 2011.

Journal-World File Photo.

Resurfacing and other kinds of routine road maintenance would fall to their lowest levels in many years under Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget proposal while hundreds of millions of dollars would be swept out of the highway program to shore up the state general fund. Construction contractors and many lawmakers are expressing alarm at the numbers, which were released to a Senate committee this week. But Secretary of Transportation Richard Carlson says the state’s highways are still in good condition, and maintenance projects will return to more normal levels by 2019.

LJWorld.com Vann rolls highest series, game to lead LHS girls bowling to first place finish Today

KUsports.com Jayhawks focused on not letting one loss become two Yesterday

KUsports.com KU's Jessica Washington leads comeback that falls just short at Oklahoma State, 74-70 Yesterday

LJWorld.com Lions, Firebirds gearing up for mid-season tournaments Today

LJWorld.com Quartlebaum's near perfect night lifts LHS past O-East Today

LJWorld.com Datebook: "Points of View with Kansas Public Radio" and more events for Jan. 26 Today

LJWorld.com Chiefs hire Greg Lewis as receivers coach Today

LJWorld.com Towns, Embiid highlight NBA’s Rising Stars rosters Today

LJWorld.com Firebirds soar past Lions in City Showdown wrestling dual Today

LJWorld.com Douglas County Commission agrees to share cost of Community Health Building upgrades with city Yesterday

LJWorld.com Why did KU police delay adding reported McCarthy Hall rape to public record? Yesterday

LJWorld.com Highway maintenance in Kansas would plummet under Brownback's budget plan Yesterday 5 comments

LJWorld.com Self comments on reported rape at apartment building where basketball team lives Yesterday

LJWorld.com City looking for new location for library skating rink Yesterday 6 comments

LJWorld.com Report concludes county is on right track in effort to reduce number of inmates with mental illness Yesterday

KUsports.com 'Hawks in the NBA: How Joel Embiid's numbers stack up against other potential East all-stars Yesterday

LJWorld.com Dental therapists push for recognition in Kansas Yesterday

LJWorld.com Government bites back: Civil servants troll Trump, leak info Yesterday 3 comments

LJWorld.com Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds Yesterday 7 comments

LJWorld.com Town Talk: A talk with the newest Douglas County commissioner about the timing of jail expansion election, and how voters may be inundated with ballot questions in 2017 Yesterday

KUsports.com KU football removes recruit Darreon Jackson from consideration Yesterday

LJWorld.com Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says Yesterday

KUsports.com Tale of the Tait: Lightfoot's 8 minutes vs. WVU a positive step for young forward Yesterday

KUsports.com Lunch Break: ESPN analysts Seth Greenberg, Dick Vitale break down Kentucky's talented frosh trio Yesterday

LJWorld.com Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation, repeating baseless claims dismissed by own attorneys Yesterday 18 comments

LJWorld.com Lights & Sirens: No bomb squads in Douglas County: a bit of context regarding Monday's suspicious package Yesterday

LJWorld.com U.S. Rep. Jenkins announces retirement from politics, says she won't seek any office in 2018 Yesterday 20 comments

LJWorld.com Lights & Sirens: Lawrence police blotter for Jan. 25 Yesterday

LJWorld.com Datebook: "Kepler and the Hunt for Exoplanets," Retro Gaming Club and more events for Jan. 25 Yesterday

LJWorld.com Rape of 16-year-old girl reported at KU’s McCarthy Hall, home of basketball team and other male students January 24, 2017

More from:

U.S. Rep. Jenkins announces retirement from politics, says she won't seek any office in 2018 Yesterday 20 comments

Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation, repeating baseless claims dismissed by own attorneys Yesterday 18 comments

Editorial: Trump’s games are dangerous January 24, 2017 28 comments

Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds Yesterday 7 comments

City looking for new location for library skating rink Yesterday 6 comments

Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines January 24, 2017 19 comments

Editorial: Changes in special ed Yesterday 8 comments

Trump administration orders broad federal communications clampdown; New EPA business prohibited January 24, 2017 14 comments

Highway maintenance in Kansas would plummet under Brownback's budget plan Yesterday 5 comments

White House doubles down on Trump's false claims about voter fraud January 24, 2017 17 comments

KDHE secretary defends KanCare, pushes back against critical report and media January 23, 2017 16 comments

Sheriff's Office: Magazines found in box that caused hourslong disruption at Douglas County Courthouse January 23, 2017 25 comments

Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide January 21, 2017 35 comments

Town Talk: HERE apartment complex near KU lands first two commercial tenants; more on the way January 24, 2017 7 comments

Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm January 23, 2017 17 comments

Some GOP lawmakers in Kansas looking to cut school funding January 20, 2017 31 comments

Lawrence City Commission to consider naming rights for parks, other facilities January 22, 2017 20 comments

Donald Trump sworn in as nation's 45th president January 20, 2017 31 comments

Hundreds from Lawrence area participating in Women's March on Washington January 20, 2017 32 comments

Government bites back: Civil servants troll Trump, leak info Yesterday 3 comments

New plan in the works for downtown condo project that was denied incentives January 24, 2017 5 comments

Analysis: Trump promises big change, but begins by picking small fights January 22, 2017 14 comments

Opinion: Please note: We are not the enemy January 6, 2017 82 comments

Letter to the editor: Beyond complacency January 22, 2017 14 comments

Town Talk: Pair of multimillion dollar affordable housing projects proposed for Warehouse Arts District; see architectural renderings for area January 17, 2017 31 comments

Letter to the editor: Complacent state January 24, 2017 3 comments

Town Talk: Plans emerge for nearly $15 million hotel project next to Rock Chalk Park January 16, 2017 34 comments

Federal officials fault Kansas' privatized Medicaid program; request to renew KanCare denied January 19, 2017 22 comments

KU Libraries offering buttons for employees, visitors to display preferred gender pronouns December 27, 2016 98 comments

Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots January 16, 2017 31 comments

More popular

WellCommons LMH unveils Destination Health as guide to healthy future January 24, 2017 2 comments

Lawrence.com A process revealed: Arts Center exhibit gives glimpse into photojournalism January 15, 2017 2 comment

Lawrence.com Shelf Life: Books on our radar for 2017 January 6, 2017 1 comment

Lawrence.com Exorcising the Lawrence Massacre's historical ghosts December 25, 2016 1 comment

More from:

News

U.S. Rep. Jenkins announces retirement from politics, says she won't seek any office in 2018

WellCommons.com

LMH unveils Destination Health as guide to healthy future

Comment on this

Lawrence.com

Residents share their wildly unpopular and totally nonpolitical opinions

6 comments

Journal-World editorials

Editorial: $15K degree not a bad idea

January 26, 2017

Whatever you think of Gov. Sam Brownback’s fiscal policies, his call for an affordable college degree merits some consideration.

Previous editorials
AP College Basketball Coverage
Marketplace

Briggs Chrysler 785-856-8889

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services

Sports
Free State's Tate Steele takes down Lawrence High's Melle Dye in the City Showdown on Wednesday at FSHS. Steele won by decision over Dye, 11-4, and helped the Firebirds win the dual, 60-9.

Firebirds soar past Lions in City Showdown wrestling dual

Comment on this

Kansas forward Landen Lucas gets a rebound amidst the West Virginia defense during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at WVU Coliseum.

Jayhawks focused on not letting one loss become two

Comment on this

Multimedia

Take Our Youth Shopping (TOYS) 2016

Comment on this

Sign up for the Lawrence Journal-World's email newsletters
Got a news tip?

Share your news tips and ideas with the Journal-World. Email us, or call 785-843-1000.