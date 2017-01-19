Advertisement

For Starters: Jayhawks set tone early in 79-67 win over Texas

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) lines up a three over Texas guard Eric Davis Jr. (10) during the first half, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Photo by Nick Krug

It’s not often that what happens in the first 4:19 of a college basketball game teases how things will read when the final horn sounds at the end of the second half. By Matt Tait

Hundreds from Lawrence area participating in Women's March on Washington

Editorial: Much needed Medicaid talk

January 20, 2017

Lawmakers are right to press for a discussion on expanding Medicaid.

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) and Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) watch a free throw during the second half, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 during the championship game of the CBE Classic at Sprint Center.

Kansas quietly improving on defensive end

Comment on this

Lawrence High's Anthony Selden elevates for a dunk over Wichita East's Zion Fralin during the first half, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Topeka High School.

Selden's dunk highlights LHS win over Wichita East

Comment on this

