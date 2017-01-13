On MLK Day, historians and community leaders look to past, future
On Thursday, the Lawrence school district will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual community-wide celebration of his life and work. This year’s festivities, slated for 6:30 p.m. (visitors can take a stroll through a gallery of cultural and social-justice exhibits starting at 5:30 p.m.) at South Middle School, look back on the civil rights movement spearheaded by King some 60 years ago with a program of music, dance and the annual MLK Awards ceremony.
Children in need of care: Douglas County sets new record for number of children in foster care Today 2 comments
Datebook: Civil Rights Activism Art Showcase, Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil and more events for Jan. 16 Today
Closings and cancellations for Sunday, Jan. 15 January 13, 2017
KU’s $78.5 million EEEC designed to foster modern geology, petroleum engineering study Yesterday 1 comment
Douglas County district attorney satisfied with diversion program's numbers, looking to target county's female inmates Yesterday
Datebook: Area events for Jan. 15 Yesterday
Smithology: Jayhawks trying to find better ways to defend paint January 14, 2017
Brad Underwood: Jayhawks have a 'refuse-to-lose mentality' January 14, 2017
Press Conferences & Post-Game Interviews: Bill Self talks 87-80 win over Oklahoma State, defense in second half January 14, 2017
Fire damages Eudora laundromat January 14, 2017
Photo gallery: Kansas Basketball v. Oklahoma State January 14, 2017
Tale of the Tait: Postgame Report Card: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80 January 14, 2017
More from:
Children in need of care: Douglas County sets new record for number of children in foster care Today 2 comments
Opinion: What happened to the honeymoon? January 14, 2017 34 comments
Opinion: For GOP, the Year of Living Nervously January 10, 2017 34 comments
Opinion: Please note: We are not the enemy January 6, 2017 82 comments
Sale of Lawrence cable TV, internet operations finalized; new owner says changes in store January 13, 2017 20 comments
Town Talk: Updates on a pair of high-profile demolitions in town; longtime restaurant on Iowa Street closes January 13, 2017 26 comments
Opinion: A call for activists for journalism January 13, 2017 21 comments
Editorial: Governor failing Kansans January 12, 2017 19 comments
Freezing rain tonight may coat Lawrence with half inch of ice January 14, 2017 8 comments
Tensions rise between Brownback, Senate GOP over budget January 12, 2017 15 comments
KU Libraries offering buttons for employees, visitors to display preferred gender pronouns December 27, 2016 98 comments
Opinion: Ignore Trump’s words? Seriously? January 12, 2017 17 comments
Opinion: Say no to Brownback’s disastrous ideas January 14, 2017 9 comments
Town Talk: A sweet shop closes in downtown Lawrence, and the owner says the reasons why leave a bad taste January 4, 2017 48 comments
WOW outage problems traced to conduit infiltration at bridge; customers to be offered refunds for service disruption January 9, 2017 12 comments
Brownback budget relies on borrowing idle funds, continued raids on highway money; critics call it 'delusional' January 11, 2017 18 comments
Opinion: A Tale of Two Trumps: Which one will govern? January 11, 2017 18 comments
Opinion: Media must take a moral stand January 6, 2017 28 comments
U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats for interfering in American election December 29, 2016 48 comments
Letter to the editor: Ad hominem January 10, 2017 14 comments
WOW internet experiences service disruption for second straight day; fiber repaired Sunday night January 8, 2017 16 comments
Opinion: Godspeed, Mr. President Yesterday 2 comments
House Republicans back off ethics office overhaul after widespread criticism January 3, 2017 26 comments
Shelf Life: Books on our radar for 2017 January 6, 2017 1 comment
Exorcising the Lawrence Massacre's historical ghosts December 25, 2016 1 comment
More from:
Letters to the editor
AP College Basketball Coverage
Sports
Veteran Cyclones have helped create intense KU-ISU rivalry
Chiefs’ season ended by Steelers
Sign up for the Lawrence Journal-World's email newsletters
Got a news tip?
Share your news tips and ideas with the Journal-World. Email us, or call 785-843-1000.