Resurfacing and other kinds of routine road maintenance would fall to their lowest levels in many years under Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget proposal while hundreds of millions of dollars would be swept out of the highway program to shore up the state general fund. Construction contractors and many lawmakers are expressing alarm at the numbers, which were released to a Senate committee this week. But Secretary of Transportation Richard Carlson says the state’s highways are still in good condition, and maintenance projects will return to more normal levels by 2019.