KU planning for metal detectors on game days at Allen Fieldhouse, Memorial Stadium
Security measures to prohibit guns estimated to cost more than $1 million
Starting this fall, prepare for an experience reminiscent of pro sports when entering Allen Fieldhouse and Memorial Stadium for games: metal detectors and security guards.
Kansas law requires state universities to allow concealed handguns on their campuses beginning July 1, but KU anticipates banning guns from athletic events where attendance is expected to be more than 5,000 people, according to newly released concealed carry implementation information from the university.
