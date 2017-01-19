For Starters: Jayhawks set tone early in 79-67 win over Texas
- Photo gallery: Kansas basketball v. Texas
- Source document: Box score: Kansas 79, Texas 67
It’s not often that what happens in the first 4:19 of a college basketball game teases how things will read when the final horn sounds at the end of the second half. By Matt Tait
Town Talk: East Hills Business Park manufacturer files plans to expand; an update on enrollment growth, possible new programs at city's vo-tech school Yesterday 2 comments
Friends pray for missing UMKC student Yesterday
Area Roundup: 21st annual Lecompton Constitution Hall series to feature Kansas attorney general, Lee and Grant; Ives Chapel starts 3rd year of offering free community meals Yesterday
Lunch Break: Outgoing defensive end Damani Mosby sounds strong, bullish voice on Kansas football future Yesterday
More from:
Federal officials fault Kansas' privatized Medicaid program; request to renew KanCare denied January 19, 2017 22 comments
Town Talk: East Hills Business Park manufacturer files plans to expand; an update on enrollment growth, possible new programs at city's vo-tech school Yesterday 2 comments
Town Talk: Pair of multimillion dollar affordable housing projects proposed for Warehouse Arts District; see architectural renderings for area January 17, 2017 31 comments
Editorial: Biased media? Think again January 18, 2017 20 comments
Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots January 16, 2017 31 comments
Town Talk: Plans emerge for nearly $15 million hotel project next to Rock Chalk Park January 16, 2017 34 comments
Opinion: Please note: We are not the enemy January 6, 2017 82 comments
Opinion: What happened to the honeymoon? January 14, 2017 37 comments
Letter to the editor: Save Medicare January 17, 2017 16 comments
Lawmakers begin debating repeal of business tax cut January 19, 2017 7 comments
Statehouse Live: In questioning DeVos, Sen. Roberts stays clear of school choice, vouchers January 18, 2017 13 comments
KU Libraries offering buttons for employees, visitors to display preferred gender pronouns December 27, 2016 98 comments
Statehouse Live: Kobach seeks authority for bifurcated elections; downplays issue of missing registrations January 17, 2017 13 comments
Opinion: For GOP, the Year of Living Nervously January 10, 2017 34 comments
Kansas legislators leery of budget fix, yet moving toward it January 19, 2017 7 comments
Town Talk: Update on the future of East Lawrence's debated Quonset hut; longtime Lawrence chef joins local brewery project; more plans for affordable housing January 18, 2017 11 comments
Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law January 16, 2017 14 comments
Opinion: The Great Trumpkin is rising January 19, 2017 5 comments
A process revealed: Arts Center exhibit gives glimpse into photojournalism January 15, 2017 2 comment
Shelf Life: Books on our radar for 2017 January 6, 2017 1 comment
Exorcising the Lawrence Massacre's historical ghosts December 25, 2016 1 comment
More from:
Letters to the editor
AP College Basketball Coverage
Marketplace
Briggs Chrysler 785-856-8889
Find more businesses on Marketplace
Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services
Sports
Kansas quietly improving on defensive end
Selden’s dunk highlights LHS win over Wichita East
Sign up for the Lawrence Journal-World's email newsletters
Got a news tip?
Share your news tips and ideas with the Journal-World. Email us, or call 785-843-1000.