Kansas Senate to move quickly on bill that would repeal Brownback tax cuts
The bill sponsored by Senate GOP leadership would repeal the so-called LLC exemption and raise individual income tax rates three-tenths of a percent. The Senate tax committee is planning to hold hearings on Monday and could vote to move it to the Senate floor by Tuesday.
Statehouse Live: Gun bill could come up for committee vote Wednesday Posted 22 minutes ago
Kansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence Posted 52 minutes ago
KU Athletics director explains ‘no comment’ stance on reports of basketball players’ misconduct Today
California travel ban on Kansas affecting KU basketball; LGBT rights group seeks repeal of 'religious freedom' law Today
KU adds more expulsions to list of students disciplined for sexual harassment, which includes sexual violence Today
Town Talk: Zaxby's announces opening date for west Lawrence restaurant; update on downtown chicken restaurant Today 3 comments
Statehouse Live: Sens. Roberts, Moran unite behind DeVos for education secretary despite widespread criticism Yesterday 25 comments
Heard on the Hill: Paleontology grant, Latin American research awards and other January accolades from KU Yesterday
More from:
LMH unveils Destination Health as guide to healthy future January 24, 2017 2 comments
More from:
Letters to the editor
AP College Basketball Coverage
Marketplace
Crown Toyota Scion 785-843-7700
Find more businesses on Marketplace
Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services
Sports
Seabury boys deliver statement win against Troy
Tom Keegan: Center-of-attention Kobe Buffalomeat enjoying his 15 minutes
Sign up for the Lawrence Journal-World's email newsletters
Got a news tip?
Share your news tips and ideas with the Journal-World. Email us, or call 785-843-1000.