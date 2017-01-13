On Thursday, the Lawrence school district will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual community-wide celebration of his life and work. This year’s festivities, slated for 6:30 p.m. (visitors can take a stroll through a gallery of cultural and social-justice exhibits starting at 5:30 p.m.) at South Middle School, look back on the civil rights movement spearheaded by King some 60 years ago with a program of music, dance and the annual MLK Awards ceremony.