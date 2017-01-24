Advertisement

Kansas Senate to move quickly on bill that would repeal Brownback tax cuts

The Senate chamber of the Kansas Statehouse is pictured July 23, 2014 in Topeka.

The bill sponsored by Senate GOP leadership would repeal the so-called LLC exemption and raise individual income tax rates three-tenths of a percent. The Senate tax committee is planning to hold hearings on Monday and could vote to move it to the Senate floor by Tuesday.

911 call from McCarthy Hall on night of reported rape provides new details

Journal-World editorials

Editorial: Irresponsible government

February 3, 2017 · 17 Comments

Lawmakers should be ashamed for prioritizing ideology over decent treatment of their constituents.

