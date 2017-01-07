Advertisement

West Lawrence pizza location closes, and an update on other comings and goings in the world of Lawrence pizza

1 comment

Perhaps you remember that time period when seemingly all of west Lawrence turned into New York City. If not, I’m talking about that period in …

LJWorld.com Police say three armed robberies reported in Lawrence between Sunday and Monday Posted 34 minutes ago

LJWorld.com Kansas Supreme Court hopes to rule soon on education funding Today

LJWorld.com Town Talk: West Lawrence pizza location closes, and an update on other comings and goings in the world of Lawrence pizza Today 1 comment

LJWorld.com Internal probe of Kansas National Guard faults 'toxic' leadership Today

KUsports.com Lunch Break: White red-hot for Orange Today

KUsports.com Jayhawks jump to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 Today

KUsports.com Josh Jackson named Big 12 Newcomer of Week for third time Today

LJWorld.com Statehouse Live: Lawrence's Sen. Francisco reframing the gun debate Today 9 comments

LJWorld.com Lights & Sirens: Graffiti swastika reported on Centennial Park's Polaris missile; city says the markings were removed immediately Today 1 comment

LJWorld.com Lights & Sirens: Lawrence police blotter for Jan. 6 to Jan. 9 Today

LJWorld.com Lawrence school board to vote on bond issue, including energy-efficient projects Today

LJWorld.com Derusseau vows to maintain Douglas County Commission's bipartisan approach Today 2 comments

LJWorld.com Lawrence City Commission to elect new mayor Today 3 comments

LJWorld.com Sierra Club lobbyist says Legislature's fiscal headaches create opening for revenue-producing, sustainable activities Yesterday

LJWorld.com WOW internet experiences service disruption for second straight day; fiber repaired Sunday night Yesterday 15 comments

LJWorld.com Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 9, 2017 Today

KUsports.com Tom Keegan: Foul trouble bigger issue for this Kansas basketball team Yesterday

LJWorld.com Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad Yesterday

KUsports.com Tale of the Tait: Looking back at KU basketball's milestone victories Yesterday

KUsports.com KUsports Video: KU Sports Extra: Defense Wins Yesterday

LJWorld.com Incoming Lawrence mayor with uncommon job gets comfortable as a public figure Yesterday 6 comments

LJWorld.com After no prep work, lawmakers must write new school funding formula from scratch Yesterday 3 comments

LJWorld.com Rush? Repeated graffiti on KU campus has police scratching their heads Yesterday 4 comments

LJWorld.com Crime analysis for December: Total calls, reports of robbery, sex crimes down Yesterday

LJWorld.com School board sets date for community conversation on race Yesterday

LJWorld.com Datebook: Area events for Jan. 8 Yesterday

KUsports.com The Keegan Ratings: Frank Mason, closing in on Wilt, tops ratings with 26 points vs. Texas Tech January 7, 2017

KUsports.com Smithology: Long to-do list no problem for freshman Josh Jackson January 7, 2017

KUsports.com Tom Keegan: A floater is the newest weapon in Mason's repertoire January 7, 2017 1 comment

KUsports.com Notebook: Jayhawks notch milestone win; Rush's number to be retired January 7, 2017

More from:

WOW internet experiences service disruption for second straight day; fiber repaired Sunday night Yesterday 15 comments

Statehouse Live: Lawrence's Sen. Francisco reframing the gun debate Today 9 comments

Opinion: Please note: We are not the enemy January 6, 2017 58 comments

Town Talk: A conversation with the community's new economic development leader January 6, 2017 6 comments

Opinion: Trump a ‘big fan’ of intelligence; really? Today 4 comments

Lawrence City Commission to elect new mayor Today 3 comments

Lights & Sirens: Graffiti swastika reported on Centennial Park's Polaris missile; city says the markings were removed immediately Today 1 comment

Editorial: Kansans deserve a school plan Today 4 comments

Town Talk: A sweet shop closes in downtown Lawrence, and the owner says the reasons why leave a bad taste January 4, 2017 47 comments

Opinion: Media must take a moral stand January 6, 2017 28 comments

Derusseau vows to maintain Douglas County Commission's bipartisan approach Today 2 comments

KU Libraries offering buttons for employees, visitors to display preferred gender pronouns December 27, 2016 98 comments

Attorney blasts Kansas asset forfeiture program as 'highway robbery' January 3, 2017 42 comments

Incoming Lawrence mayor with uncommon job gets comfortable as a public figure Yesterday 8 comments

WOW internet service being restored after 4-plus-hour outage January 7, 2017 10 comments

'Ordinary' area woman has spent nearly a decade trying to expose an international nonprofit January 6, 2017 16 comments

Opinion: Ivanka Trump is not going to save us January 5, 2017 16 comments

Letter to the editor: The Russian factor December 15, 2016 95 comments

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats for interfering in American election December 29, 2016 48 comments

Rush? Repeated graffiti on KU campus has police scratching their heads Yesterday 4 comments

House Republicans back off ethics office overhaul after widespread criticism January 3, 2017 26 comments

Letter to the editor: Odd denial Yesterday 4 comments

First bill calls for repealing reporting requirements for asset forfeiture January 4, 2017 14 comments

Letter to the editor: Trump fraud December 9, 2016 84 comments

City asked to financially back outdoor rec center at Clinton State Park December 13, 2016 76 comments

After no prep work, lawmakers must write new school funding formula from scratch Yesterday 3 comments

Opinion: Obama transformation unfortunate January 5, 2017 11 comments

Free State Brewing Company founder part of project to raise the bar for local beer January 7, 2017 5 comments

School board abruptly adjourns meeting after audience disruption; police called December 12, 2016 67 comments

Letter to the editor: Brownback ideology December 30, 2016 16 comments

More popular

Lawrence.com Exorcising the Lawrence Massacre's historical ghosts December 25, 2016 1 comment

Lawrence.com Party pics May 4, 2005 1 comment

More from:

News

Incoming Lawrence mayor with uncommon job gets comfortable as a public figure

WellCommons.com

Pneumonia vaccine an important defense

Comment on this

Lawrence.com

Books on our radar for 2017

Comment on this

Journal-World editorials

Editorial: Kansans deserve a school plan

January 9, 2017 · 4 Comments

Lawmakers have done precious little in the past two years to figure out how to fund our public schools.

Previous editorials
AP College Basketball Coverage
Marketplace

Gentle Care Animal Hospital 785-841-1919

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services

Sports
Kansas sophomore Aisia Robertson (15) is pictured during Sunday's game against Iowa State. The Jayhawks lost to the Cyclones, 87-58.

Cyclones storm past Jayhawks, 87-58

Comment on this

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) turns up the court after getting a steal from Texas Tech guard Shadell Millinghaus (4) during the second half, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Graham’s big scoring night the result of KU’s balance on offense

Comment on this

Multimedia

Take Our Youth Shopping (TOYS) 2016

Comment on this

Sign up for the Lawrence Journal-World's email newsletters
Got a news tip?

Share your news tips and ideas with the Journal-World. Email us, or call 785-843-1000.