Former Eudora standout Mitch Ballock to play NBA Summer League with Philadelphia

photo by: AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Former Eudora High standout Mitchell Ballock is getting his shot in the NBA.

After going undrafted during last week’s NBA draft, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard agreed to join the Summer League squad of the Philadelphia 76ers.

He’ll head to Las Vegas with the Sixers later this week. The team’s first game is slated for Aug. 9 against Dallas.

Although the road to sticking with an NBA roster remains long, Ballock said Monday that he was not thinking too far ahead at this point in his journey.

“I’m just excited to have the opportunity to showcase what I can do,” Ballock told the Journal-World on Monday.

Ballock capped his college career at Creighton by starting all 31 games for the Bluejays last season, when he averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

For his Creighton career, the 6-foot-5 sharp-shooter appeared in 130 games and made 102 starts. He was a part of 87 victories during his college career — including two victories in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis — and he finished with 1,304 career points, which ranks 20th on Creighton’s all-time scoring list.

He left the school third on the Bluejays all-time 3-point list, with 308 makes, and his 182 3-pointers in Big East play rank fifth on the all-time list.

Ballock is the only player in CU history with back-to-back seasons of 90-plus 3-pointers and he joined former Creighton star Kyle Korver as one of two players in program history with eight or more 3-pointers in multiple games during his career. His 11 3-pointers against DePaul in 2019 tied the Big East single-game record.

Off the court, the Eudora native won the Big East Sportsmanship Award for the 2020-21 season and also was a four-time member of the Big East’s All-Academic Team.