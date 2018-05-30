2 killed in Shawnee County crash were Lawrence man and off-duty Topeka police officer

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two men killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Shawnee County.

One was Peter V. Bieri, 72, of Lawrence, according to a preliminary report from the highway patrol. The other was Trey C. McCluskey, 25, of Topeka, a Topeka police officer who was off duty at the time of the crash.

The crash happened just before 2:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 roughly 10 miles north of Topeka, according to the highway patrol.

Bieri, in an Acura SUV, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when his vehicle struck a Hyundai SUV driven by McCluskey head on, according to the patrol’s report.

Both men died at the scene, according to the report. A woman riding with McCluskey, 25-year-old Taylor R. McCluskey, of Sabetha, was taken to a Topeka hospital, according to the report.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, according to the report.

McCluskey had been on the Topeka police force for nearly three years, joining in July 2015, the Topeka Police Department said in a news release.

The department commended McCluskey’s service and offered condolences to his survivors.

“He was a well-liked and respected member of the Field Operations Bureau, working the night shift,” the news release said. “We offer our condolences and support to his family. We have sorrow in our hearts. We endure the pain of his loss with them.”

