Chancellor Girod fires KU Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger, citing lack of progress and necessary change in leadership

University of Kansas Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger has been fired, effective immediately, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday, citing a lack of progress and a need for new leadership.
"This morning I met with Sheahon and relieved him of his duties," Girod said in a news release Monday morning. “Sheahon has been a loyal Jayhawk, and Kansas Athletics has improved in many ways under his leadership. But the department continues to face a number of challenges, and progress in key areas has been elusive. To achieve the level of success we need and expect, a change in leadership is necessary.”
Zenger, 52, has been KU’s athletic director since February 2011.
His employment agreement was terminated without cause, KU said in the news release, and per that agreement, he will be paid two years of his salary of $700,000, plus health insurance premiums, for a total of $1,419,309.
Sean Lester, deputy athletic director, will serve as interim director.
“I have spoken with Sean about my expectations for the coming months,” Girod said. “I am confident he will provide sound leadership and stability during this transition.”
Lester, in a statement Monday, said he accepted the "challenge to help lead Kansas Athletics through this transition," while also acknowledging that "this is a tough day for us, because we know what kind of person Sheahon is. We know how much he loves this university and this state, and how much he cares, first and foremost, for KU's coaches and student-athletes."
Girod has already begun the process of identifying a permanent athletics director, according to the news release. To lead this process, he has enlisted Drue Jennings, who served as interim athletics director in 2003 and led the search processes that brought Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little and KU men's basketball coach Bill Self to KU. Jed Hughes, a consultant with the Korn Ferry executive search firm, will assist Jennings.
In an interview Monday with the Journal-World, Girod said he expected that KU would have a new athletics director named by the end of the summer.
He said there wasn't a specific event that triggered Zenger's termination.
"There wasn’t a precipitous event of any kind, in all honesty. ... I’ve tried to spend this year understanding the model, being as supportive as I could be in trying to understand the directions we were heading with athletics," Girod said. "A lot of good things are going on there, but I think we’ve just lost some of our momentum, and that being the case, it was time for a leadership change."
When asked if other organizational changes at KU Athletics were on the horizon, Girod said he didn't expect any but that he was "sure we’ll take a hard look at our athletic operations and decide where we need to go from there."
Asked what he was looking for in a new athletic director, Girod said, "I think energy, vision, obviously a strong sense of what it takes to continue to be successful in the current environment of college athletics and the current financial challenges — or pressures, at least — that everybody faces, not to mention changes in amateurism and everything else that goes around college athletics. Someone very forward-thinking is going to help lead us through all of that."
In a message to the KU community as a whole, Girod sought to provide context for Monday's decision, according to the news release.
“Since becoming chancellor, I have spent countless hours with higher education peers and Jayhawks to hear their perspective on KU,” he wrote. “A common thread in these conversations is that, as a major public university with national aspirations, we must continue to strive for excellence in all areas — including athletics. As I have said many times, a successful athletics department is inextricably linked to our mission as a flagship research university.
The chancellor also in his Monday statement mentioned KU football, whose coach, David Beaty — hired by Zenger — has a record of 3-33 since 2015.
Zenger's dismissal does not change the status of Beaty.
"In addition, earlier today I spoke with Coach Beaty and shared my expectation that he will continue recruiting hard and getting his team ready for the season," Girod said in the statement.
In a statement Monday, Beaty expressed his gratitude to Zenger.
“It’s certainly been a difficult day," he said. "Sheahon gave me an opportunity to be the head coach here at Kansas, a place that is special to both of us, and I will be forever grateful for that.”
Beaty added that his focus would be on preparing for the upcoming football season.
"Although this is a tough day, we will move forward as a program and continue to keep all of our focus on preparing for the season ahead."
Zenger also hired Beaty's predecessor, Charlie Weis, who went 6-22 at KU.
Self said Monday was a difficult day because Zenger was well-liked.
"Today is a hard day at Kansas Athletics not only because Sheahon has been so supportive of our student-athletes and coaches, but because he's a Kansas guy who loves this university," Self said in a statement. "We've had many positive things happen since Sheahon's arrival ... This is sad because we all liked and appreciated Sheahon, but we know that in all businesses tough decisions have to be made; we respect that and wish the best for Sheahon and his family."
Zenger’s latest contract amendment, which became effective July 1, 2017, stipulated that his employment would extend another four years — through June 2021. Gray-Little signed the agreement in early May 2017, right before she stepped down as KU's chancellor.
As the Journal-World previously reported, the state-funded portion of Zenger’s contract is 29 percent, and the Kansas Athletics portion is 71 percent, according to KU spokesman Joe Monaco.
That calculates to $203,000 per year paid with state dollars and $497,000 from Kansas Athletics.
Zenger's termination comes as Kansas Athletics is working to raise money for $350 million in athletic facility improvements, with more than $300 million slated for the football program. Work already is underway for a $26 million indoor practice facility for the football team. However, it is unclear how the change in leadership may affect other planned improvements that have not yet been started.
Zenger, a Salina native who attended K-State and then got his doctorate at KU in 1996, came to KU seven years ago from Illinois State. He succeeded Lew Perkins, who resigned from KU in September 2010.
Check back as this story develops.
Comments
Clara Westphal 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Wow. Is Beaty next?
Bill Turner 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Beaty will get fired, but not until the season is over (or almost over), and a new AD is in place.
John Brazelton 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Well, Tom Keegan is happy as hell. He succeeded in getting someone fired.
Richard Andrade 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
AKA "demanding accountability" when university administration would not.
Don Brennaman 7 hours, 1 minute ago
How can we expect to quickly right the ship after Perkins?
Chris Paradies 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Quickly? Zenger was there for 7 years.
Richard Quinlan 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Memo , in new contract establish performance criteria so you dont get to fail and walk out with 1.5 million
Joe Norgay 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Stunned.
Absolutely floored that Girod had the sense and balls to do this.
Pius Waldman 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Girod probably wasn't excited to fire Zenger but the huge public opinion to fire him forced him to do so. Yes the football coach is also working on thin ice.
Bill Turner 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
I think Girod realized that he wasn't going to be able to raise $300 Million from donors as long as Zenger was in place. Big time donors aren't interested in throwing money into a hole... they expect at least the prospect for improvement.
Linda Aikins 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
No more Papa John's pizza?
Geoff Ermlap 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
hopefully this doesnt have anything to do with the fbi and basketball
Chris Condren 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
This had to happen. All the LJW did was expose the truth which showed that the KUAD was acting to provide high dollar employment to KUAD administrators with few positive results. Look at the people at the top. Zenger had very limited success regarding some facilities improvements. We still have two high salaried Assistant Athletic Director types brought in by Perkins who have lived of the largess of the KUAD for far too long. They got rich lengthy contracts just before Perkins had to leave. The LJW showed they got huge raises more money in 2012. They need to go.
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Good; long overdue.
Fire Beaty today as well. They can use the same moving van to clear out their offices.
If anyone complains about this, just show them Zenger's coaching hires' combined Big 12 record: 8-100.
Bob Hiller 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Rock chalk, Jay Hawk. Difficult decision? Maybe not. Onward and upward, Hawks...fly right, and carry on, as they say. Make us proud to be fans, grads, supporters, current students, etc !!
by Bob Hiller
Beverly Stauffer 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
As a taxpayer living in a state where employers can terminate employees with or without cause at any time, and where hard-working state employees haven't received a significant pay raise in YEARS - I am appalled at the contracts these guys get. I realize that the lion's share of this golden parachute will be paid by KUAC, but I'm mad as hell about the 200K of state taxpayer dollars being wasted here (and on Gray-Little's sweet deal.) Who from the state approves these contracts? Poor job performance seems like a legitimate reason to fire someone and NOT pay them for two more years of work they won't do.
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
The vast majority of KUADs funding comes from tv contracts, private donors and licensing fees. The taxpayers are not on the hook for this contract buyout.
Bill Turner 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Indeed. If I did my job twice as good as these guys do theirs, I'd have been fired years ago.
Dave Trabert 30 minutes ago
FYI, the complete state payroll including universities is at http://www.kansasopengov.org/kog/databank#report_id=4 Pay from privately-raised funds is not included
