School bus attendant allegedly uses pepper spray during argument; police investigating

By Staff Report

May 18, 2018

Police are investigating after an on-duty school bus attendant allegedly used pepper spray during an argument Friday, a Lawrence school district spokeswoman said.

The argument took place on a First Student bus route serving the Juvenile Detention Center, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle wrote in an email to media.

"After exiting the bus near the 1600 block of Haskell, a First Student bus attendant, allegedly sprayed pepper spray, causing at least two students to report being affected by a burning sensation on their faces," Boyle wrote.

An ambulance was called to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital, she wrote.

The parents of the students on the bus were notified, Boyle's email said.

Douglas County emergency dispatch was unable to provide any information on the incident, and the Journal-World was unable to immediately reach Lawrence police Friday evening.

