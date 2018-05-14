Lawrence man arrested after allegedly cutting person he accused of stealing from him

Lawrence police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly cut someone with a knife because he thought the person stole his money and phone.

Police were called to the incident just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 2100 block of West 26th Street, following a report of a disturbance with weapons, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email to media.

According to Smith:

The suspect had accused the victims of stealing his money and phone after staying with them, Smith said. The victims asked the suspect to leave the apartment, and after a brief altercation he did.

The suspect then realized he didn’t have all his belongings and tried to get back into the apartment by breaking a window, cutting himself in the process.

When one victim tried to chase the suspect off, “the suspect proceeded to brandish a knife and cut the victim,” Smith said.

The victim’s injuries from the knife and the suspect’s injuries from the window were not life-threatening, Smith said.

Smith said the suspect was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal damage to property. According to corresponding jail records, he is a 31-year-old Lawrence man.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.