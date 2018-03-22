Today's news

Sentencing delayed again for man convicted of 2016 sex crime against teen

By Sara Shepherd

March 22, 2018

Advertisement

Sentencing for a man convicted of a 2016 sex crime against a teenage girl has been delayed a third time.

Carlos R. Espinosa-Machado, 35, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court. Judge Sally Pokorny moved his sentencing to May 4.

Espinosa-Machado has remained free on $75,000 bond since he was charged in May 2016, according to court records. He was convicted in August 2017 of indecent liberties with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes, both felonies. The victim was 15.

Espinosa-Machado’s appointed attorney, Branden Smith, said more time was needed to find a qualified provider to complete a sex offender evaluation prior to sentencing. Smith said Espinosa-Machado was living out of state but did not specify where.

Related story

March 21, 2018 — ‘Sexual predator’ convicted in Lawrence appears nowhere on public sex offender registry; why not?

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

loading...