Sentencing delayed again for man convicted of 2016 sex crime against teen

Sentencing for a man convicted of a 2016 sex crime against a teenage girl has been delayed a third time.

Carlos R. Espinosa-Machado, 35, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court. Judge Sally Pokorny moved his sentencing to May 4.

Espinosa-Machado has remained free on $75,000 bond since he was charged in May 2016, according to court records. He was convicted in August 2017 of indecent liberties with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes, both felonies. The victim was 15.

Espinosa-Machado’s appointed attorney, Branden Smith, said more time was needed to find a qualified provider to complete a sex offender evaluation prior to sentencing. Smith said Espinosa-Machado was living out of state but did not specify where.

