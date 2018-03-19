Kobach pollster testifies that, based on his survey, most Kansas voters can prove citizenship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pollster hired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach testified Monday that a survey of 500 adults he conducted found just one person who couldn't produce a document proving U.S. citizenship.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported his testimony came on the seventh day of a federal bench trial challenging Kansas' proof-of-citizenship requirement.
Pollster Pat McFerron also acknowledged possible bias in his survey under questioning by an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson allowed McFerron to testify, even though he was not identified as an expert witness before the deadline that had been set by the judge.
McFerron is president of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass, a firm that primarily caters to Republican candidates. He was paid $9,000 for his survey.
One of the survey questions asked: "In 2011, because of evidence that aliens were registering and voting in Kansas elections, the Kansas Legislature passed a law requiring that people who register to vote for the first time must prove that they are United States citizens before they can become registered. Do you support or oppose this?"
Seventy-seven percent supported the law, 14 percent opposed, and 9 percent had no opinion.
Citing the wording of the survey question, ACLU attorney Neil Steiner asked whether it introduces bias into the survey. McFerron agreed it could.
Comments
Richard Heckler 27 minutes ago
VOTERS should have learned a lesson which is the republican party is not the same and is not fiscally responsible and has not been for about 37 years.
The Clinton's were hired more or less to take the demo party to the right.
Now we have a one party system appearing to be a two party system.
Fiscally Responsible Republicans may want to hold their noses and vote democrat and Green Party which is the fiscally and ethically smart choice. Why? The old school fiscally responsible republican party is dead.
The Koch/ALEC Dynasty wages war against republicans and democrats who appear not to do as told which means big dollars are being spent to replace them with bogus representatives.
Never forget it is this bogus GOP led by libertarian right wing politicians that has effectively rendered the USA bankrupt.
Richard Heckler 23 minutes ago
The GOP is voting against YOUR voting rights ..........
Who is pushing and funding voter suppression? Trump is a soldier....
http://www.rightwingwatch.org/report/alec-the-voice-of-corporate-special-interests-in-state-legislatures/#Voter
http://www.democracynow.org/2012/9/27/the_united_states_of_alec_bill
http://www.salon.com/2015/07/31/secrets_of_the_extreme_religious_right_inside_the_frightening_world_of_christian_reconstructionism/?source=newsletter
How many VOTERS been purged from the voting rolls?
Check your status frequently.
Voters PROTECT Your Right To Vote = ORGANIZE A VOTING DAY PACKET to include:
--- a drivers license or state ID card
--- Military Discharge Papers
--- Keep this packet close to protect your right to vote
Do it today in case it is discovered one or more of the above cannot be found. None of these are difficult to replace. But will take time.
Some believe voter suppression is effective. https://www.alecexposed.org/wiki/ALEC_Exposed
ALEC conservatives are keeping American focused on immigrants voting illegally
HOWEVER there are not enough illegal immigrants registered to vote much less participate in the voting process to impact an election. http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/01/koch-brothers-candidate-training-recruiting-aegis-strategic
The GOP is voting against YOUR voting rights ..........
