Lawrence driver convicted of manslaughter, DUI in wreck that killed man leaving rec center

A man who was allegedly drunk, under the influence of multiple drugs and driving 76 mph in a 30 mph zone when he crashed into another car, killing its driver, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

Jordan L. White, 24, of Lawrence, pleaded no contest and was convicted of the crimes Friday by Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny.

The judge scheduled White’s sentencing for May 25.

The wreck happened about 10:40 p.m. April 17, 2017, in the 1200 block of East 15th Street, just east of Haskell Avenue.

White was driving east in a 2017 Nissan when he hit a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Stephen Douglass, 49, of Eudora, who was leaving the East Lawrence Recreation Center. White was flown to a hospital after the crash; Douglass died at the scene.

The state’s evidence showed that White’s actions were reckless, prosecutor Mark Simpson said during Friday’s hearing.

White was driving 76 mph at the time of the crash and there was no evidence that he tried to brake, Simpson said. Simpson said tests showed White’s blood alcohol level three hours after the crash was .12, or 50 percent above the legal limit to drive, and that he had drugs in his system including methamphetamine, methadone and ketamine.

White was charged July 7, 2017, with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and DUI, a misdemeanor. He has remained free on bond.

Prosecutors said White does not have any prior criminal history.

Douglass grew up in Lawrence and Eudora and did construction and remodeling work in the area, his brother Nathan Douglass, of Texas, previously told the Journal-World.

He had been at the rec center using the public computer to talk with friends on Facebook, and was posting online up until shortly before pulling out of the rec center and being hit, his brother said.

Nathan Douglass and another brother, Toby Douglass of Gardner, who were Stephen Douglass’ lawful heirs, filed a civil suit against White in January of this year.

That suit was dropped, however, after the brothers received a bodily injury settlement from White’s insurance company.

Judge Peggy Kittel said, in approving the civil case settlement on March 2, that White had no financial assets and that the brothers received $100,000 from his insurance company, which was the policy limit. That amount was to be divided between the two brothers and their attorney in the case.

