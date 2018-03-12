KU students arrested on drug distribution charges

Two University of Kansas students were arrested Sunday by campus police on suspicion of distributing drugs, jail records show.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of distributing hallucinogens and paraphernalia was jailed on $21,500 bond and remained in custody Monday morning, according to jail records.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of distributing depressants was jailed on $20,000 bond, but posted bond and was released, according to jail records.

The two students are roommates at Jayhawker Towers, KU police Deputy Chief James Anguiano said.

Anguiano said a KU police officer in Jayhawker Towers smelled marijuana, applied for and received a search warrant for the room, and found marijuana inside. Police sent the case to the district attorney’s office for consideration of charges, Anguiano said.

Charges against the men did not appear Monday morning in a search of Douglas County District Court records.

Jayhawker Towers, an on-campus apartment complex, is home to athletes as well as other students.

