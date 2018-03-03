University of Kansas alumnus gives $1 million for LGBTQ students

The University of Kansas will use a $1 million gift to provide scholarships to LGBTQ students.

The university announced Thursday that 60-year-old Chad Leat donated the gift this week to his alma mater. Leat, of New York City, is retired vice chairman of global banking at Citigroup.

Leat, a native of Tonganoxie, had already established a scholarship fund through the KU Endowment in 2006, with a goal of promoting a multicultural, inclusive environment at the university.

The university says the new scholarship is one of the largest gifts in support of LGBTQ’s students in the school’s history.

