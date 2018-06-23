Today's news

Police investigating report of gunfire in south Lawrence

By Staff Report

June 23, 2018

Advertisement

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired early Saturday afternoon in south Lawrence.

Lawrence police Sgt. Kirk Fultz said officers responded at 12:28 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the 2100 block of 26th Street. Fultz said no one was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remain under investigation, Fultz said.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...