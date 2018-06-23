Police investigating report of gunfire in south Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired early Saturday afternoon in south Lawrence.

Lawrence police Sgt. Kirk Fultz said officers responded at 12:28 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the 2100 block of 26th Street. Fultz said no one was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remain under investigation, Fultz said.

