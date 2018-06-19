Unattended candle started fire at Jayhawk Motel in North Lawrence, officials say

A candle left unattended started the fire that burned through the main building of the Jayhawk Motel, at 1004 N. Third St. in North Lawrence, fire investigators have determined.

The building that burned contained the motel office as well as a three-bedroom apartment where the motel owners lived, said Division Chief and Fire Marshal James King of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. He said the candle was in a dining area of the owners’ living quarters, on the east side of the building, and that’s where the fire started.

The building was heavily damaged, with multiple exterior walls burned through. King said investigators did not yet have an estimated dollar amount of damages Tuesday morning.

The motel’s three guest buildings — situated on either side of and behind the main building — were not damaged, he said.

However, all guests were moved out because no one can be in the office to monitor the property, King said.

He said some were relocated to another property owned by the same people, the Airport Motel, 1493 U.S. Highway 40. The American Red Cross also said Monday it was helping the displaced occupants with relocating and other needs.

One person was inside when the fire started, the woman who owns the motel with her husband. She was awakened by a smoke alarm and got out on her own.

The Jayhawk Motel property is owned by Pravin and Lata Albee, who also own the Airport Motel property, according to Douglas County property records.

