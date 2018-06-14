Lawrence police plan DUI crackdown

Lawrence police are planning a DUI saturation patrol on Friday, the department has announced.

The effort, funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation, will put extra officers in the field to look specifically for drivers who show signs of impairment, according to a news release issued this week. Drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug use will be evaluated, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

“The purpose of this program is to place additional officers in the city with the goal of detecting and deterring impaired driving,” the department said in the news release. “The Lawrence Police Department reminds motorists to designate a sober driver, and do your part to help make the streets of Lawrence safer.”

