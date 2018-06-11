One injured in accident near Lawrence turnpike interchange

A two vehicle-accident early Monday near the West Lawrence interchange on the Kansas turnpike has left a Minnesota man injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Carlos Garay of Cottage Grove, Minn. was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after his vehicle was rear-ended by a Texas driver near the McDonald Drive exit.

A condition update on the driver of the vehicle wasn’t immediately available.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.. The Kansas Turnpike’s Twitter account reported that there was large amount of debris on the roadway for more than an hour after the accident, but that the scene was cleared by about 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.