One injured in accident near Lawrence turnpike interchange

Staff report

June 11, 2018

A two vehicle-accident early Monday near the West Lawrence interchange on the Kansas turnpike has left a Minnesota man injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Carlos Garay of Cottage Grove, Minn. was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after his vehicle was rear-ended by a Texas driver near the McDonald Drive exit.

A condition update on the driver of the vehicle wasn’t immediately available.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.. The Kansas Turnpike’s Twitter account reported that there was large amount of debris on the roadway for more than an hour after the accident, but that the scene was cleared by about 5:30 a.m.

