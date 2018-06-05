Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle in central Lawrence

A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision with a vehicle in central Lawrence, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after noon near Ninth and Indiana streets, Lawrence Police Officer Drew Fennelly said.

The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Fennelly said.

Witnesses at the scene, who did not want to be named, said the cyclist was riding eastbound on a sidewalk before emerging into street traffic, where the collision occurred. Witnesses said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

