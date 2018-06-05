Today's news

Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle in central Lawrence

Lawrence police officers investigate a collision between a car and a bicycle that occurred near Ninth and Indiana streets shortly after noon Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

Lawrence police officers investigate a collision between a car and a bicycle that occurred near Ninth and Indiana streets shortly after noon Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

By Staff Report

June 5, 2018, 12:55 p.m. Updated June 5, 2018, 1:58 p.m.

Advertisement

A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision with a vehicle in central Lawrence, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after noon near Ninth and Indiana streets, Lawrence Police Officer Drew Fennelly said.

The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Fennelly said.

Witnesses at the scene, who did not want to be named, said the cyclist was riding eastbound on a sidewalk before emerging into street traffic, where the collision occurred. Witnesses said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...