Kobach stirs up controversy during Old Shawnee Days parade

Shawnee — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach triggered national headlines this weekend with his Old Shawnee Days parade float, which featured a large replica gun mounted to the back.
The Republican candidate for governor was greeted with applause and a few cheers on Saturday in front of Shawnee City Hall, but several other paradegoers throughout the route were upset by the display, which they felt was insensitive during an era when school shootings are quickly becoming the norm.
Photos and tweets about the float stormed social media.
“This was the scene from this morning during the Old Settler’s Day parade Sec of State/Gubernatorial candidate #KrisKobach was in the parade in a souped up Jeep with a replica gun,” one person tweeted, with a photo of Kobach during the parade. “On a day when thousands are dressed in orange to plea for an end to gun violence.”
Others directed their comments straight to Kobach.
“You are clueless using a machine gun in a parade that appeals to families,” another person tweeted him. “Children are scared to go to school and you cram this scene in their faces. I will do everything in my power to make sure you never set foot in the Governor’s office.”
Several hours after the news broke locally, the city of Shawnee released a statement regarding the incident.
“We want to apologize for the concern and frustration involved with Mr. Kris Kobach’s parade entry at the Old Shawnee Days Parade on Saturday, June 2, 2018,” it stated. “In no way does this or any parade entry or float directly reflect the views and values of the City, the Old Shawnee Days Board or the Old Shawnee Days Society.”
The city also said it reached out to Kobach’s media contact to get answers.
“Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled,” it stated. “We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again.”
The replica Kobach displayed in his float appears to be a nonfunctioning Browning M2 .50-caliber machine gun, according to Greg Langner, the general manager and gunsmith for Tactical Advantage LLC in Overland Park.
Langner, who has more than a decade of experience in shooting sports, told the Dispatch’s reporting partner Operation 100 News that the Browning M2 has been used by the United States military since World War II. It is a belt-fed firearm that is typically mounted to vehicles, or set up in fixed fighting positions.
“I can confirm that this is a nonfunctioning replica most likely manufactured by MAC Systems,” he said. “The data plate on the right side of the replica is incorrect for a real one, the ejection port is too small to be functional and the profile of the barrel is incorrect and does not match a real one ... The MAC Systems replicas are manufactured as replicas and are not made from deactivated parts. There is absolutely no way to make one function in its finished form.”
Despite the controversy the politician ignited during the parade, Kobach’s spirits remained high throughout the day.
After the parade, he tweeted, “Had a blast riding in the Old Shawnee Days Parade in this souped up jeep with a replica gun. Those who want to restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
— Mike Frizzell of Operation 100 News contributed to this report.
Comments
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Obviously Kobach does not give a damn .......
Gregory Newman 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
A good guy with a gun is not a bad guy? A guy that promotes a gun as if he's a good guy is a sick guy that clinically needs treatment.
Andrew Applegarth 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
No. A good guy, with or without a gun, is a good guy. A bad guy, with or without a gun, is a bad guy. A person who can't understand that is "a sick guy that clinically needs treatment."
Gregory Newman 57 minutes ago
well then get in line
Geoff Ermlap 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Kobach should have thought behind closed doors how he would like to pull a stunt like this but in reality he would have had enough maturity not to do it. Well he didn't. Hopefully the country will survive these MaCarthism esque dirt bags and we will be able to look back and say "remember the day" when the county had to deal with these creeps. However right now whether the country survives these right wing greedy selfish immature jerks is still in the balance. How low will they drag us before people wake up and vote them out. In the wake of children being murdered in their "supposed sanctity" of their learning environments this is Kobach's response to the deceased children
Andrew Applegarth 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Guns aren't the problem. No, the problem is morons like Moms Demand Illogical Action and others like you that think kids should be "fish in a barrel" with a nice big "Soft Target Zone" sign at every entrance to make sure the shooters know they are safe. Gun Free Zones have done more to increase the death toll than any replica firearm in a parade (that I bet also included real firearms) could ever do. The ignorance of the liberal (empty) mind...
I remember a parade when I was a kid (late 70s maybe) where the tank gunner fired off bursts of blanks the entire parade route and we collected empty brass instead of candy. A few people put their hands over their ears, but nobody freaked out and it was a true automatic weapon.
Gregory Newman 49 minutes ago
Why are you attacking folks? You should have followed the Menninger Foundation to Houston. Drinking Trump blood
Steve Jacob 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
This "stunt" helps him in the primary, not hurt.
Bob Summers 30 minutes ago
So a bunch of emotionally sensitive Liberals get fussy because their safe space is nudged.
What else is new?
Steve King 24 minutes ago
No Bob, rather the opposite. When more people complain than applaud, you rooten tooten gun nuts go crazy and lash out...
