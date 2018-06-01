Woman convicted of aggravated robbery of downtown Lawrence clothing store

A Douglas County jury on Friday convicted a Kansas City, Mo., woman of aggravated robbery of a downtown Lawrence clothing store.

Danneisha Nesbitt, 28, rejected a plea offer and was found guilty of the felony after a three-day trial, according to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

The case stems from a Nov. 3, 2016, incident at The Buckle, 805 Massachusetts St., which is no longer in business. According to court documents, Nesbitt was one of four women who entered the store intending to steal thousands of dollars worth of jeans. The group decided three of them would steal the jeans and one person, later determined to be Nesbitt, would wait in the getaway vehicle, according to the DA.

A worker at the store caught the theft in progress and told the women to leave, according to testimony in the case, but that worker and another worker ended up being pepper-sprayed by the thieves and required medical attention.

According to the DA's news release, the group attempted to leave the store with a total of 26 pairs of men’s Rock Revival jeans that had a value of $4,294. They were successful in stealing four pairs that had a value of $805 and were forced to drop 22 pairs of jeans that had a value of $3,489.

Nesbitt faces 55 to 247 months in prison for her felony conviction. Her actual sentence will depend on her prior criminal history. Douglas County District Court Chief Judge Peggy Kittel ordered Nesbitt's GPS monitoring to continue while a presentence investigation is completed. Kittel scheduled sentencing for July 17.

The DA's news release Friday did not indicate the status of the other three people involved in the case.

