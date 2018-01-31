Plans for Eisenhower statue at Kansas Capitol move forward

Today's news

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2001, a clay maquette of Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen in Lawrence before the sculpting of a 7 1/2-foot bronze statue by Lawrence artist Jim Brothers. Brothers made the sculpture of the former President and five-star general for the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. A second 10-foot Eisenhower was sculpted for the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va. The clay bust for the 10-foot version is visible in background at left.

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2001, a clay maquette of Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen in Lawrence before the sculpting of a 7 1/2-foot bronze statue by Lawrence artist Jim Brothers. Brothers made the sculpture of the former President and five-star general for the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. A second 10-foot Eisenhower was sculpted for the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va. The clay bust for the 10-foot version is visible in background at left.

By Associated Press

January 31, 2018

TOPEKA — Plans to erect a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the grounds of the Kansas Statehouse are moving forward.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to support installation of the privately financed statue, sending the measure to the House.

The $140,000 likeness of the Abilene native depicts the Supreme Allied Commander speaking to a group of U.S. soldiers preparing to parachute into Normandy in June 1944. Gov. Sam Brownback's office took the lead in raising money for the memorial, and at least $100,000 has been secured.

Merrill Eisenhower Atwater says his great-grandfather is an example to "all in the county that come from an impoverished background" of "what hard work and true dedication can do to shape the world we live in."

