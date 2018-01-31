Former KU student accused of computer hacking faces 18 felony charges

A stack of criminal charges is now pending against a person who allegedly tried a trick known as keystroke logging to hack into numerous University of Kansas computers.

Varun H. Sarja, of Olathe, has been charged in Douglas County District Court with eight counts of identity theft, nine counts of unlawful computer acts and one count of attempted unlawful computer acts — 18 counts in all, and all felonies.

Sarja is not currently a KU student but was a freshman in engineering for the 2016-17 school year, KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said.

The alleged crimes occurred that year, specifically from December 2016 through early May 2017, according to the charges filed in court.

Sarja “pretended to be with KU IT” to use a USB stick on a KU computer on May 2, 2017, but was prevented or intercepted from carrying out the crime, according to the attempted unlawful computer acts charge.

Other charges provide no explanation for the allegations, other than the language of the state statutes under which Sarja is charged.

For unlawful computer acts, that’s using a computer or network to devise a scheme with the intent of obtaining “money, property, services or any other thing of value” by false pretense. For identity theft, that’s using another person’s identifying information “with the intent to defraud that person, or anyone else, in order to receive any benefit.”

Sarja made his first appearance in court this month, on Jan. 16, for charges that were filed Nov. 8, according to court records.

The Journal-World reported in October that KU police had investigated the case and that the district attorney was reviewing it for charges. At that time, KU police said they’d started their investigation in April 2017 after a KU employee reported that someone “was able to gain access to a computer system without permission.”

Police, the DA and KU officials at that time would not confirm whether that police investigation was into the same cybersecurity breach where an apparently disgruntled KU engineering student used a keystroke logger to obtain faculty members’ login information and passwords and changed his failing grades to As.

The Journal-World first reported the keystroke logger breach earlier in October after details were shared at a KU School of Engineering Senate meeting.

University officials did confirm in October that an IT security breach had taken place, but said the attack “was minimal and caught quickly” and a “disciplinary process is taking place for the person responsible.”

Keystroke loggers, which start at around $30 and are sometimes made to look like USB drives, are often used by cybercriminals to steal personal information from public computers and keyboards.

More than a dozen KU students and employees are listed as witnesses in Sarja’s criminal case.

The Journal-World has filed a request with the court for the affidavit in support of Sarja’s arrest, which, if the request is granted, would yield a description of evidence police collected and presented to the DA.

Sarja posted bond of $2,500 and remains out of custody. Sarja’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13.

