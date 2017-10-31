District attorney considering charges in KU computer crime case

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office is considering charges in a University of Kansas computer crime case.

KU police began investigating the case in April, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety. Police gathered information, developed a suspect and, on Oct. 19, completed their investigation and forwarded it to the DA, Anguiano said.

The case is currently under review for a charging decision, Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to DA Charles Branson, said in an email Tuesday. The case includes at least six incident reports from the university.

Locations associated with those incident reports are the 1200 block of Wescoe Hall Drive, the 1400 block of Jayhawk Boulevard and the 1500 block of West 15th Street, according to the KU police department’s online crime log. The log includes this brief description of each: “Subject was able to gain access to a computer system without permission.”

A KU employee initially reported the alleged crime to police, Anguiano said.

Anguiano said the case involves unlawful entry, or access, into a university computer or computers.

He declined to elaborate on the allegations, or to answer whether this case is connected to reports of a KU engineering student using a keystroke logger device to change his grades from failing to all A’s. The Journal-World published an article Oct. 11 about that cybersecurity breach, which was discussed at a recent School of Engineering Senate meeting.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.