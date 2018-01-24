Archive for Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Medical plane replaced after belly landing

By Associated Press

January 24, 2018

Garden City — A medical plane has been replaced after a gear-up landing at a southwest Kansas airport earlier this month.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a pilot and two crew members were on the EagleMed plane at the time of the Jan. 17 belly landing. A report from the Federal Aviation administration says there were no injuries.

The plane was taking off from Garden City Regional Airport to pick up a patient when the emergency landing occurred.

A spokesman for EagleMed says a backup replacement aircraft was in service within a day.

