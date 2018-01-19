Kansas Senate leader wants to expand lobbying law to cover contracting decisions

— The Kansas Senate's top Republican leader says she will push to expand the state's lobbying laws so that they covers attempts to influence who receives state contracts.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita said Friday that she plans to introduce a bill to require people who try to influence contracting decisions by state agencies to register as lobbyists.

Such a step would require them to disclose their spending on the meals and gifts they provide to officials, as well as what they spend on communications and advertising.

The current definition of lobbying covers attempts to influence the Legislature and work by state agencies on administrative rules and regulations.

Democratic legislative leaders quickly endorsed Wagle's proposal and said they'll outline their own government transparency proposals next week.

