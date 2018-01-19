Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Lawrence hotel

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of Monday's fire that destroyed the Americas Best Value Inn, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said Friday.

The department sent out a short news release saying that the investigation ended at 4 p.m. Friday and the fire had been classified as "undetermined."

No other details were included in the release.

Firefighters responded to the hotel, 515 McDonald Drive, shortly before noon Monday to find fire in the lowest level of the three-story wood-frame structure.

The blaze grew and eventually gutted the building, and the fire was not deemed under control until about 10:30 Monday night.

As of late Wednesday, investigators had not yet been able to safely enter the scene to begin their on-the-ground investigation, Fire Division Chief James King said at the time.

King said Wednesday that the process was slowed by collaboration with insurers, who were conducting their own investigation, as well as cold weather and ice that had formed around large portions of the weakened structure.

