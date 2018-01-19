Archive for Friday, January 19, 2018

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Lawrence hotel

Americas Best Value Inn, 515 McDonald Drive, is pictured Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, two days after being destroyed by fire.

Photo by Sara Shepherd. Enlarge photo.

Americas Best Value Inn, 515 McDonald Drive, is pictured Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, two days after being destroyed by fire.

By Staff Report

January 19, 2018

Advertisement

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of Monday's fire that destroyed the Americas Best Value Inn, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said Friday.

The department sent out a short news release saying that the investigation ended at 4 p.m. Friday and the fire had been classified as "undetermined."

No other details were included in the release.

Firefighters responded to the hotel, 515 McDonald Drive, shortly before noon Monday to find fire in the lowest level of the three-story wood-frame structure.

The blaze grew and eventually gutted the building, and the fire was not deemed under control until about 10:30 Monday night.

As of late Wednesday, investigators had not yet been able to safely enter the scene to begin their on-the-ground investigation, Fire Division Chief James King said at the time.

King said Wednesday that the process was slowed by collaboration with insurers, who were conducting their own investigation, as well as cold weather and ice that had formed around large portions of the weakened structure.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...