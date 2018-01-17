On-the-ground investigation into cause of Lawrence hotel fire delayed

Fire investigators have not yet been able to safely enter the scene to begin their on-the-ground investigation of the blaze that destroyed the Americas Best Value Inn.

A cause has not yet been determined, and the process is moving slowly, Fire Division Chief James King said late Wednesday. He said investigators may not be able to get into the burnt-out structure until early next week.

“Things aren’t moving as quickly as we would like,” King said.

For one, fire officials are trying to collaborate with insurers, and the process is not necessarily urgent, King said. While the fire department does its own independent investigation, insurers often also conduct their own investigations, which require accessing the building as well.

“We like to work with the insurers whenever possible; it’s mutually beneficial,” King said.

Second, the past few days’ exceptionally cold weather have contributed to the slowdown.

With temperatures projected to warm up for the remainder of the week, the ice that’s currently covering much of the remaining structure should melt.

That could be good and bad, King said. While having the ice out of the way will help make the structure more accessible, it could also weaken it.

“There’s probably a large portion of that structure that’s being secured by that ice,” King said.

In the meantime, security fencing was erected around the site on Wednesday, King said.

Photo Gallery Americas Best Value Inn fire Firefighters responded to a fire at Americas Best Value Inn, 515 McDonald Drive, shortly before noon Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The blaze gutted the hotel, and though it was deemed under control about 10:30 p.m. that night, firefighters worked overnight hosing down flare ups and hotspots in temperatures that reached 8 degrees below zero with a windchill of 25 degrees below zero. Thumbnails · Gallery

Investigators also continue to conduct interviews, follow leads and collect information from other sources, King said.

Firefighters responded to the hotel, 515 McDonald Drive, shortly before noon Monday to find fire in the lowest level of the three-story wood-frame structure.

The blaze evolved and eventually gutted the building. The fire was deemed under control about 10:30 that night.

However, firefighters continued pouring water on the structure to control flare-ups and hot spots throughout the night — a night that saw a low temperature of minus 8 degrees with a wind chill of minus 25 degrees.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.